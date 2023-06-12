LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-standing senior healthcare facility in Louisville is getting some much-needed funding for renovations.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that the City of Louisville will receive $1 million for the renovation of the Adult Day Health Center at ElderServe, 631 South 28th Street, in the Russell neighborhood.
“Today’s announcement will have a big impact on memory care for our aging Kentuckians and will expand on the community ElderServe has already built here in West Louisville,” Beshear said in a news release. “Caring for folks when they need us most is part of our Kentucky values. When we live up to those values, we build a better Kentucky for everyone.”
This announcement comes on the heels of ElderServe reopening in March 2023 and expanding services, continuing to serve Louisville's older adults with programs that improve their quality of life. ElderServe has been serving Louisville's older adult community for more than 60 years.
“At Metro Government, our goal every day is to make Louisville a safer, stronger and healthier city,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. “The work happening here at ElderServe is an important part of that goal. Giving seniors a place to gather to eat together, take classes together and find community and connection is incredibly important. I am excited for the clients, staff and everyone who will be a part of this organization’s bright future.”
Renovations include new windows and doors, painting, new flooring and ceilings, HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades.
“This center will play a crucial role in providing affordable and accessible care for older adults,” Tim Findley, CEO of ElderServe, said. “We realize that so many caregivers have limited resources to provide care for their loved ones while also balancing work and other responsibilities. We at ElderServe seek to lead the charge in supporting the health and well-being of older adults and their caregivers. This is monumental!”
