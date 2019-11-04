LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown say one woman has taken matters into her own hands in an effort to stop drivers speeding through her neighborhood.
According to a Facebook post by the Elizabethtown Police Department, the speed limit on Hayden School Road, near St. John Road, is 25 mph, but that hasn't stopped drivers from speeding through the neighborhood.
Police say drivers have hit own homeowner's mailbox four times.
As a result, one woman has crafted her own, homemade speed limit sign, urging drivers to slow down.
It reads: "Speed limit 25. Slow down."
"It's easy to forget how our driving affects others, and to become so fixated on getting to our destination quickly that we don't think about the people that are affected when we ignore traffic laws," the Facebook post stated. "If you live in a residential area in Elizabethtown that is a high traffic thoroughfare, then sadly you know exactly what we're talking about. High volumes of speeders can greatly affect the safety and quality of life in a neighborhood.
"Please be mindful of these things, especially along routes that you commonly take and where you may have become complacent about your driving. We can promise our citizens that while we can't be everywhere at once, we'll do everything in our power to crack down on careless and speeding drivers who undermine the safety of our neighborhoods."
