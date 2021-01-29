LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your dinner could make you a big winner. The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for the best burger in town.
Entries for the next Derby Burger Champion are being accepted through March 1.
The competition is open to chefs at all levels.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the winner will be chosen through online voting rounds instead of an in-person cook-off.
The winner gets a festival poster, a $100 Kroger gift card, a feature in Louisville Kroger stores and a grilling prize pack.
