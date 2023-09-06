LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is accepting entries for its annual art contest.
The 2023 Adopt-A-Highway art contest is for students in Kentucky. This year's theme is "Adopt-A-Highway: Can it, Kentucky!" The art contest is designed to give students the chance to show off their creativity and artistic skills.
"Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Wednesday. "The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful."
Entries have to be postmarked no later than Oct. 20 for students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools. The entry form and evaluation criteria is available by clicking here.
According to a news release, the contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8 years old, 9-11 years old, 12-14 years old, 15-18 years old. Winners of each division receive a $100 gift card, while second and third place finishers get a $50 gift card. The artwork will also be featured on social media and prints at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
