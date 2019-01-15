LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the more sizzling elements that happens each year as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Starting Tuesday, entries are being accepted for this year's Derby Burger Challenge.
Recipes can be submitted online through March 14. The contest, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, is now in its eighth year.
"This competition has been a great way to showcase Kentucky beef and this state's love for a delicious burger," said Katelyn Hawkins, of the Kentucky Beef Council. "There are so many ways to make a winning burger. We can't wait to see the unique recipes submitted this year."
All of the burgers must be made of 100 percent beef. Entries are judged based on taste, creativity, appearance and ease of preparation.
The winning entry will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Derby Festival. Official competition rules can be found online.
The winner of the competition will receive several prizes including VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, a VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, BeerFest tickets, a $100 Kroger gift certificate and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.
