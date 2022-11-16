LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will speak at IU Southeast in New Albany next month.
Brockovich is the keynote speaker for the Sanders Speaker Series at the university.
Made famous in the Oscar-winning 2000 film named after her, Brockovich used her legal background to influence the largest medical lawsuit settlement in history.
Her work on a pro bono real estate case led to the discovery of medical records about decades of groundwater contamination by Pacific Gas and Electric in Hinkley, California.
Brockovich will speak at IUS on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
The event is free, but with limited seating. Registration is required to attend and hold a seat. To register, click here. Those wishing to attend have until Nov. 30 to register for a seat.
For more information, click here.
Made famous in the Oscar-winning 2000 film, Brockovich used her legal background to influence the largest medical lawsuit settlement in history.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.