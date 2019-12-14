LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown is celebrating the holiday season with families from all over skating in for Fête De Noël, or the Festival of Christmas.
The ice rink installation has been a popular spot for members of the community to enjoy the cold weather. SantaCon Louisville, a charitable organization dedicated to spreading holiday cheer around the city, brought more than 50 people dressed as Santa Claus to the rink Saturday. This year's SantaCon Louisville benefits Blessings in a Backpack.
"We had maybe 50 or 75 Santas, people all dressed up very festive for the holiday season," said Jeanne Hilt, director of business development. "There's always a nonprofit and fundraising element to it."
The SantaCon stop at the Fête De Noël was followed by a "Nutcracker On Ice" performance by the Louisville Skating Academy.
The rink is open through Jan. 5 and will have more events throughout the season. For the full schedule, visit the 2019 Fête De Noël Festival Facebook page.
Related Stories:
- An ice-skating rink, laser dome comes to Paristown this holiday season
- Laser light show coming to Louisville's Paristown neighborhood
- Holiday Laser Dome returns to visually entertain audiences during a new festival
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.