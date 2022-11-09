LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Paristown.
The Fête de Noël is set to return for the fourth time this year.
The holiday festival starts Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 2. It includes an outdoor ice skating rink, the Brent Street Holiday Market, a holiday-themed escape room and visits with Santa.
The Paristown Express, a trackless train, will offer rides for the young and old alike for $5.
The Fête de Noël will also include holiday family movie nights, "Karaoke on Ice," a special performance of "The Nutcracker on Ice," and the return of "Drag Queens on Ice."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.