LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families gathered at Jefferson Memorial Forest on Saturday for fall festivities during the annual Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure, with a new addition.
This year was the first year participants camped out during the event. Families were able to pitch tents and stay overnight at the Horine Reservation of the Forest.
Campers enjoyed daytime activities, including pumpkin decorating, guided hikes, rock climbing and live music, while night activities were campfires, storytelling and stargazing.
Wilderness Louisville is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the community with nature.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.