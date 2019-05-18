LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families had a little fun in the sun Saturday at the 15th annual Forest Fest.
Families brought out their chairs and blankets to listen to bluegrass music at the festival, held at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
The kids had fun rock climbing, building forts out of branches and getting their faces painted.
One local says it is a prime location for everyday activities.
"We've been living out here for 25 years, and I really have never explored this park and I came out here with my daughter to hike, and I just couldn't believe how gorgeous it is. The views of the city, how well it is kept, it just really (is) a gem that people should take care of," Gary Melnik said.
The festival also features great food and craft beer.
