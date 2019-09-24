LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and Children's Place scored more than $30 million to continue their Head Start programs in Jefferson County.
In a news release, the agency said Tuesday it plans to use the grant money to serve more than 550 students over the next five years starting in January.
The Head Start program serves families who are at the 100% poverty level or earn about $25,000 annually. It promotes school readiness of children under 5 from low-income families through education, health and social services.
Family and Children's Place said it also plans to hire more people to meet the demand, and that both Head and Early Head Start programs will be offered.
Eligible families will be able to choose between full-day, center-based services, five days a week, and Early Head Start home-based services. The agency says center-based services will be located in several neighborhoods in the community, including Portland, Park Duvalle, Shawnee and Shively. Eaerly Head Start home-based services will be offered countywide.
The grant comes from the federal government's Office of Head Start.
