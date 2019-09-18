LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville non-profit is getting a major grant to help children thrive in school.
Sen. Mitch McConnell announced that $7.84 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start will be awarded to the Family & Children’s Place.
In a statement, Sen. McConnell said "Kentucky’s children deserve the best start possible, and I’m grateful to organizations like Family & Children’s Place for their dedication to protecting our kids and helping them develop into tomorrow’s leaders. These federal funds will give children every opportunity to enter school ready to thrive.”
Pam Darnall, president and CEO of the Family & Children's Place said in a statement the organization is grateful to McConnell for helping secure the Head Start/Early Head Start grant. "With your support, we have a unique opportunity to re-imagine Head Start as a birth-to-five program that leverages our best local expertise in center-based and home-based programming.
She said that their partnership with Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. means they have a combined 180 year unparalleled track record of providing high quality services for children and families.
