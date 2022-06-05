LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than six years after Muhammad Ali died, the Muhammad Ali Center is making sure his name lives on this week.
On Sunday, the center hosted the annual Family Day at the Ali Festival, which included face painting, music and arts and crafts.
The famous boxer, activist and humanitarian died on June 3, 2016.
Local vendors participated in Sunday's event, and Ethan the dog also made an appearance. In addition to free screenings of the "City of Ali" film, families received discounted admission to the museum.
Several members of the Ali family also took part and talked with fans about how much he meant to the city and the world.
"He wasn't just my uncle, he belonged to everyone and I just want people to know they are part of his legacy as well," Satina Ali, Muhammad Ali's niece, said. "It's just not our family — he belonged to the community."
Several other events are planned throughout the week, including Ali Community Night with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday, a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, "the Greatest Give Back" on Thursday and Ali night at the Racing Louisville game on Saturday.
To register for an event and view the full list for the week, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.