LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana family is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their beloved Chorkie named Penny.
Penny and her human, Mimi, are best friends, the family said in a flyer for the missing dog.
"Penny gives Mimi a purpose and Mimi gives Penny all the attention and love a best friend could ever want," the missing flyer reads.
Mimi just spent some time in the hospital, recovering from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. Penny was staying with one of Mimi's granddaughters, and when she was let out at night to go to the bathroom, she ran off. Mimi is back home, but was devastated, the family said, to return without her companion.
Penny is 10 years old with black and tan fur. She was last seen Jan. 3 on Penwood Drive in New Albany. If you see her, call or text Kim at 615-480-6001 or Raven at 812-989-6416.
