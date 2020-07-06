LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is giving away hundreds of electric fans to seniors and people with disabilities.
To qualify for the Fan Fair Giveaway you must meet the following criteria:
- Person 60 years of age or older
- Or documentation verified by a physician of a disability
- Resident of Jefferson, Oldham, Henry, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble or Bullitt Counties
- Proof of address and age
- One fan per household
- Household must not have functional central air conditioning
Anyone interested can contact one of the sites below for instructions on how to receive a fan:
- First Neighborhood Place (40219); 502-313-4700
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place (40216); 502-485-6810
- South Central Neighborhood Place (40215); 502-485-7130
- Ujima Neighborhood Place (40211); 502-485-6710
- Northwest Neighborhood Place (40212); 502-574-5434
- South Jefferson Neighborhood Place (40258); 502-363-1424 (Fairdale); 485-7310 (Valley site)
- Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place (40210); 502-634-6050
- KIPDA (40299); 502-266-5571
- Tri-County Community Action Agency (Henry County 502-845-7808; Oldham County 502-222-1349; and Trimble County 502- 255-7514)
- Multi-Purpose Community Action Agency (Shelby County 502-633-2218; Spencer County 502-477-8296; Bullitt County 502-543-3455)
Appointments are required in advance as most sites are temporarily closed for walk-ins due to COVID-19. Fans will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fan Fair is an annual event sponsored by KIPDA Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living and Louisville Metro Office for Aging & Disabled Citizens. This is the 5th year for the Fan Fair Giveaway.
For more information about the Fan Fair event, click here or visit www.kipda.org.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.