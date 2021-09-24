LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar grant will help build low-income housing for senior citizens in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
New Directions Housing is getting $5 million in federal funds. The money will be used for a number of needs.
The Roosevelt Senior Housing complex will feature 36 units. It will be built next to the Roosevelt Apartments that's currently on North 17th Street. In addition to the new housing, the money will help with upgraded site features, parking and shared outdoor amenities.
The grant is one of 30 given to nonprofits across the U.S.
