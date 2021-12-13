TORNADO DAMAGE - SALOMA - TAYLOR COUNTY 12-13-2021 3.jpg

Taylor County, Kentucky tornado damage near Saloma on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal disaster assistance will be available to help with recovery efforts in western Kentucky.

President Joe Biden met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday to approve a disaster declaration.

"With each passing day, the human impact of devastation is just ... the depth of losses are becoming more and more apparent," Biden said.

Kentucky was hit by four confirmed, powerful tornadoes during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, causing death and widespread destruction. Seventy-four people are confirmed dead, and another 109 are unaccounted for.

Residents in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Mulenberg, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky can apply for the federal help. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses and other programs to help businesses recovery.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he visited the area on Sunday, and what he saw is devastating.

"And I can assure the people of Mayfield, the people of Benton, the people in the eight counties that were devastated by the tornado, that we're not there temporarily," Mayorkas said. "We're there with them the whole way. And the president has made that commitment. HE has directed us accordingly, and I can assure the people that will indeed be the case."

Families and businesses can both apply for the FEMA aid. For more information, click here or call 1-800-621-3362.

