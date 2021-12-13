LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal disaster assistance will be available to help with recovery efforts in western Kentucky.
President Joe Biden met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday to approve a disaster declaration.
"With each passing day, the human impact of devastation is just ... the depth of losses are becoming more and more apparent," Biden said.
Kentucky was hit by four confirmed, powerful tornadoes during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, causing death and widespread destruction. Seventy-four people are confirmed dead, and another 109 are unaccounted for.
Residents in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Mulenberg, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky can apply for the federal help. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses and other programs to help businesses recovery.
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Dawson Springs tornado damage
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he visited the area on Sunday, and what he saw is devastating.
"And I can assure the people of Mayfield, the people of Benton, the people in the eight counties that were devastated by the tornado, that we're not there temporarily," Mayorkas said. "We're there with them the whole way. And the president has made that commitment. HE has directed us accordingly, and I can assure the people that will indeed be the case."
Families and businesses can both apply for the FEMA aid. For more information, click here or call 1-800-621-3362.