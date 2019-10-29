LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Library was shut down over the summer, after city budget cuts, but the community is making way for a new program to keep the spirit of reading alive.
The building itself may be gone, but Fern Creek has decided to take the library back to where it all began decades ago: the community center where it was once housed. It will now be home to a new program called "Fern Creek Library Days."
With the help of Metro Council members, a group called Friends of the Fern Creek Library plans to hold Library Days once a month for free, starting in November.
The day will include story hours for kids, and book club and exchange for adults. The books being used in the program are all donated, because the city kept the books from the old library when it abruptly closed. The program is meant to keep the community engaged with books until they can find a new permanent home for a library.
"I'm doing the preschool story time, just to get children to get the feeling of the language and the beauty of a book," said Betty Strange with Friends of Fern Creek Library. "They'll have the opportunity to take books home after the story hour program."
Around $125,000 has already been secured to build a new library, but the goal is $3 million, and council members for the area say there isn't an exact timeline for a new library right now.
Library Days will take place on the first Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Nov. 7.
If you'd like make a donation or volunteer to be part of the program, you can email Friends of the Fern Creek Library at ferncreekfriends19@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page.
