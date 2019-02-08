LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Being a loser can make you a winner, if you enjoy planes, fireworks and VIP treatment!
The Kentucky Derby Festival is joining forces with the Kentucky Lottery to find this years Festival Fanatic. The winner gets a prize package with eight unique experiences like front row seats to Thunder Over Louisville, a ride in a hot air balloon and seats on Millionaire's Row during Kentucky Derby week.
The winner also gets to ride in the Pegasus Parade and meet their favorite band at the Waterfront Jam at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville. They also get $500 in spending money.
To enter, players register for a Fun Club account at the Kentucky Lottery website, and you need to submit losing KENO tickets purchased between Feb. 4 and March 16, 2019, for a chance to be named Festival Fanatic. For information, CLICK HERE.
"This is the ultimate way to experience festival for any die-hard fan, and we can't wait to see who that individual will be this year," Festival Chair Marita Willis said.
The winner will be drawn on March 19.
