LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passes are officially available for this year's Festival of Faiths.
The festival is held in April at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
The Center for Interfaith Relations held a kickoff event Saturday morning at The Brown Theatre to launch ticket sales.
The kickoff event featured speakers, storytellers and music.
This year the festival will explore the space where faith and science intersect.
"Most people say they're either a person of faith, or a person of science, but man if you can be a person of both, your whole world view is changed," said Sarah Riggs Reed, with the Center for Interfaith Relations.
Tickets for the festival are now available on the festival's website, which can be found here. Tickets are also being sold at the Kentucky Center's box office or their website, which can be found here.
