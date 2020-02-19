LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's a sure sign that the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner: Pegasus Pins are now on sale.
The first shipment of 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus pins went on sale Wednesday at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street in downtown Louisville. Heaven Hill created a special Evan Williams bourbon bottle to commemorate the 48th edition of the pins.
Pick up your Official 2020 #pegasuspin starting today - only at the @EvanWilliamsExp until 3/2!We also recommend picking up one of these Special Edition Pegasus Pin @EvanWilliamsUSA Bottles while your there! 😉 #bourbon #drinkresponsibly pic.twitter.com/o8jyoMAueU— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) February 19, 2020
Starting March 2, the pins will be available to purchase at more than 1,000 retail locations for $6 a piece. Until then, they are only available at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. The pins will get you in to more than half of the Kentucky Derby Festival events.
For more information about the 2020 Pegasus Pins, click here.
