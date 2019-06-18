LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of an assisted living home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, got the chance to relive their youth when first responders took them to "Senior Prom Night."
According to a report by Fox 59, Coventry Meadows Garden Home, Assisted Living and Memory Care recently hosted an evening of food, entertainment and dancing to honor their community's first responders and allow their residents to relive their days as high school students.
"Our first responders came to mind because they do so much for our community, and [we thought] it would be a wonderful way to honor them," said Mindy Balka, director of business development at Coventry Meadows.
The residents visited local hospitals, police and fire departments and "promposed" with boxes of donuts with a note that said, "Roses are red, donuts are the bomb. Will you come to our Senior Prom?"
More than 20 emergency professionals attended the special night. They danced with the residents, enjoyed appetizers, cake and ice cream and took pictures in the decorated photo booth.
"All the residents are still talking about it," Balka said. "They love when they see a man in uniform."
Towards the end of the evening, Coventry Meadows introduced their 2019 Senior Prom Court and crowned their king and queen.
"If you could hear the residents talk, they would say it was wonderful and they can't wait to do it again," Balka said. "The Coventry Meadows staff loved seeing the smiles on their faces."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox 59. All rights reserved.