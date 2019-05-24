LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park turns into a sea of red, white and blue every Memorial Day, but organizers of the event still need volunteers.
The group Flags 4 Vets will plant 15,000 flags on the Great Lawn on this weekend. When it's finished, the flags will spell out USA in a 450-foot display.
It's the 12th year for the event. But to make it happen, they need volunteers to help out Saturday. You don't need to sign up or register. Anyone of any age can help. Just show up at noon. It will take until nightfall to get the job done.
After Memorial Day, the flags will be sent to veterans' graves all across the country.
