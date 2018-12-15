LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a cool and rainy Saturday, shoppers took cover in the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
The Flea Off Market's 6th Annual Indoor Holiday Bazaar is being held at the convention center all weekend.
The market offers live music, workshops, photos with Santa and yoga, along with a variety of shopping opportunities.
At least 300 different vendors are on hand, selling everything from homemade crafts, art and antiques, to jewelry, records and CBD oil-infused products.
Some of the artists selling their work at the bazaar say the best thing about the event is the support they get from their customers.
"People are really interested to hear your story and why you do what you do," one vendor said. "That's what encourages us to go home and make more."
The Holiday Bazaar will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
