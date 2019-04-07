LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana students will be on their way to college with the help of a new scholarship program.
The Floyd and Clark County Stonewall Democrats held their first scholarship awards luncheon on Sunday.
Two students were chosen as winners and included New Albany High School senior Chloe Edwards and Charlestown High School senior Brenley Berger.
The scholarships were available to all out LGBTQ high school seniors in the two counties.
Event organizers say the scholarship is meant to transcend politics and is separate from partisan divide.
The goal is to set up young people to succeed.
"With LGBT youth having higher incidents of depression and suicide we want to make sure that we're supporting them and making sure that they are on a path of excellence," said Chris Fitzgerald, with Stonewall Democrats.
Similar scholarships are given out in Louisville and Indianapolis, but this is the first time southern Indiana has taken part.
