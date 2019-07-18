NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County is about to lay a path toward its future.
The county just landed a $3 million federal grant to build a road for a planned high-tech industrial park along State Road 64 in Georgetown.
The park is expected to attract $10 million in private investment and create about 50 jobs.
Businesses are expected to include spaceflight systems manufacturers.
"We're excited about a technology park, specifically, because what it does for us is that it allows for us to attract some of those higher skill, higher wage jobs that does make the quality of place and the quality of life here in southern Indiana better," Wendy Dant Chesser, with One Southern Indiana, said.
Floyd County is matching the federal grant with another $3 million to complete the infrastructure needed for the high-tech park.
