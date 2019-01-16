LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu season is hitting Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Health Department says that there have been 1866 confirmed flu cases in the city. Spokesman David Langdon says this year's cases do not seem to show the severity of symptoms seen last year. But he says it may be too early to predict how long the flu season will last.
Langdon says the number of reported cases of the flu has doubled in Jefferson County in the past two weeks.
Health officials say the average age of people contracting the flu is 25, but there are cases in a range between 1 and 97-years-old. They urge everyone to get a flu shot and to be vigilant about washing hands.
