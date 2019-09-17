LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butterflies are being celebrated at the Louisville Zoo's Flutters Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21.
In a release, the zoo says the highlight of its Butterflies n' Blooms commemoration will be the tagging of 1,000 monarch butterflies, which will be released in partnership with Louisville's Idlewild Butterfly Farm. This release is timed to coincide with the annual migration of monarch butterflies to Mexico.
Flutter Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes 15 activity stations to learn about pollinators including the monarch butterfly and its migration. A limited number of guests will be able to help tag butterflies so researchers can track their journey to their wintering grounds in central Mexico.
Festivities will include games and activities like buggy toss, caterpillar/butterfly matching game, and a pollinator obstacle course.
Butterfly expert Blair Leano-Helvey will give a brief talk at 2 p.m. on the importance of pollinators like monarchs. Then, at approximately 2:10 p.m., the zoo will begin the release of over 1,000 monarch butterflies.
The zoo is offering a chance to bid online for the opportunity to be part of the annual monarch butterfly release. Bidding is open and will close on Thursday, September 19 at 11:55 p.m. Winners will be notified directly.
Louisville Metro Division of Community Forestry is also giving away 300 plants native to Kentucky to promote pollination. Varieties include, Pawpaw, Red Osier Dogwoods, Witchhazel, and Tulip Poplars.
