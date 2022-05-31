LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers in downtown Louisville will have a new choice for lunch on Wednesdays starting this week.
Food trucks will serve lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Wednesday through October as part of the new weekly lunchtime series.
The trucks will be set up on South 4th Street between Jefferson and Market streets.
Good Belly, Sweet & Juicy, Philly's Best and Weekend Burger are scheduled to set up Wednesday.
The number of food trucks and which restaurants will be there will be different each week.
