LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle Festival will return to Louisville’s Waterfront Park next summer, from July 17-19.
Presale tickets for the annual festival of music, art and environmental activism will go on sale starting Cyber Monday -- Dec. 2 -- at 10 a.m. According to a news release from festival organizers, that's when a limited allotment of General Admission, Yacht Club, and VIP weekend passes will be available, starting at $115.
Visit ForecastleFest.com to purchase tickets or for more information. The full lineup of acts for next year's Forecastle will be shared in early 2020.
All ticketing options, including layaway plans, can be found at ForecastleFest.com.
The 2020 event marks the 10th time Forecastle has been held at Waterfront Park.
