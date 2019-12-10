LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville basketball player is collecting toys for children in need.
Former Cardinals forward Kyle Kuric is holding a toy drive for children at Norton Children's Hospital and the Home of the Innocents. New toys will be collected at the entrances of the KFC Yum! Center before U of L's Dec. 14 men's basketball game against Eastern Kentucky.
Anyone unable to attend the game is welcome to drop toys off at the U of L Athletics offices on the second floor of the Swain Student Activities Center at 2100 South Floyd Street. Toys will be accepted there on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Dec. 13.
The toy drive is associated with U of L Athletics' CardsCARE program and Kyle's Korner for Kids, Kuric's community outreach organization.
Kuric has been playing professional basketball for eight seasons. He is currently with FC Barcelona in Spain.
In 2012, while playing as a senior with the U of L Cardinals, he helped the team reach the 2012 Final Four. Those wins has since been vacated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.