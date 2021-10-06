LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, because the fourth-annual Louisville Beer Week is nearly two weeks away.
This year's event is called "The Pouring Twenties" and will run from Oct. 22-29, culminating in the Talespin Ale Fest on Oct. 30.
The event will feature beer collaborations, panel discussions and 20 other events put on by 23 different breweries. Participating breweries will also have a "Pouring Twenties" commemorative cup.
Louisville Beer Week is organized by the Louisville Ale Trail.
Visit any of the Trail Head breweries to pick up a passport or get ahead of the game by ordering online here and have it shipped to you.
