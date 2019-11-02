LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! hosted a sizzling bacon-themed event Saturday in honor of the men and women who work to keep local streets safe.
The inaugural Bacon Jam Festival was a food festival full of unique dishes featuring bacon, and a portion of proceeds benefited the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. The event included bacon games and competitions, with several local vendors and restaurants participating in the festivities.
"I added my own stuff that I do for a living and I topped all of my items with bacon," said Jim, with the Barbecue Cowboy.
Festival attendees also enjoyed live music.
