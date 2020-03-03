LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! is hoping to fill more than 30 full-time jobs.
The entertainment district will hold open interviews every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to fill the positions. Officials said qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot "contingent upon pre-screening requirements," according to a news release.
Available jobs range from bartenders, dish washers and food runners to marketing managers and private event sales managers.
Businesses on Fourth Street that are hiring include Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, PBR Louisville, Pizza Bar, Tavern on Fourth and The Sports & Social Club.
Anyone interested can apply here ahead of the open interviews.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.