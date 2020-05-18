LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office has reopened, but services are limited.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the office will help people with the most immediate needs first.
Kentuckians can get help if they need to replace or renew a license, are a new resident and need a Kentucky license, or if they just passed a drivers test.
People who meet this criteria can make appointments online, here, to request a standard or Real ID credential.
Customers will be asked to follow healthy at work standards when they walk in, which includes wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
