LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier Museum is offering free memberships to everyone who lives in the Louisville area.
According to a release, the offer includes free admission for a year to the museum on Main Street downtown. The offer includes a 10% discount at the museum store and a weekly email subscription. The free membership is good through October 31, 2021. There are no strings attached.
Museum officials say it's been a year of uncertainty and disappointment with many families still struggling. So it wanted to offer something to all members of the community and help the city re-emerge from the effects of the pandemic and racial unrest.
Residents in the 12-county area surrounding Louisville are eligible to sign up for a free membership. The area consists of nine counties in Kentucky and three in Indiana. The counties are Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Clark (IN), Floyd (IN), and Harrison (IN).
Normally, an individual membership costs $55 and a dual/family membership costs $84.
The Frazier Museum is Kentucky's largest history museum. Its latest permanent exhibit, Cool Kentucky, features items with links to history in our state including Tori Murden McClure's boat and a Corvette built in Bowling Green. There are also exhibits that feature bourbon, explorers, the Civil War and more.
For more information or to sign up for the free membership, visit FrazierMuseum.org.
