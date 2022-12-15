LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free camps during the Jefferson County Public Schools winter break.
The camps will be offered at 12 community centers across the city. They will give various age groups an opportunity to play sports, make crafts and new friendships.
Some of the camps have different themes, including archery, S.T.E.A.M and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Some community centers will also host New Year’s eve events for families.
If you are interested you can register at bestparksever.com and click on the winter break camps tab. See the list below for the sites available during break:
- Beechmont Community Center
- 205 W. Wellington Ave.
- Berrytown Recreation Center
- 1300 Heafer Road
- California Community Center
- 1600 W. St. Catherine St.
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- 4101 Cadillac Court
- Douglass Community Center
- 2305 Douglass Boulevard
- Metro Arts Community Center
- 8360 Dixie Highway
- Newburg Community Center
- 4810 Exeter Ave.
- Parkhill Community Center
- Portland Community Center
- 640 N. 27th St.
- Shawnee Community Center
- 607 S. 37th St.
- South Louisville Community Center
- 2911 Taylor Blvd.
- Southwick Community Center
- 3621 Southern Ave.
- Sun Valley Community Center
- 6505 Bethany Lane
- Wilderness Road Senior Center
- 8111 Blue Lick Road
