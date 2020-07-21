LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing is coming to Okolona and Fairdale this weekend.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, July 26, testing will be offered at the Holiday Mobile Home Park on Minor Lane in Okolona.
Then, from 2-6 p.m., the free testing will be available at the Barrington Pointe Mobile Home Park on Glengarry Drive in Fairdale.
No appointment is needed for the testing.
Organizers said everyone being tested will also be given a free cloth face mask and hand sanitizer.
Resources for the free testing are being provided by the La Casita Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.