LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of free flu shots and free COVID-19 testing will be available in south Louisville next week.
In a release, UofL Health says it will offer 10,000 free flu vaccines Oct. 18 though Oct. 23 in Shively at the Community Center on Park Road. The effort is meant to protect the public as the regular flu season combines with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts at UofL Health say reducing your chances of getting the flu will benefit you and the public. Fewer flu cases will mean a smaller impact on medical resources already being used during the pandemic. Reducing the burden of respiratory illnesses can also protect vulnerable populations and reduces the risk of a severe illness and hospitalization.
The free flu shots will be available by drive-thru or walk ups at the City of Shively - Community Building at 1901 Park Road in Shively. They are available from Oct. 19-23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In addition to flu shots, free COVID testing will also be available at the same site. To reduce wait times, appointments are recommended. You can schedule a flu shot, COVID test or both by calling 502-588-0414 or registering online at: www.UofLHealth.org
The flu shots are being done by UofL Health in partnership with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness and the City of Shively.
