LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longstanding tradition of gathering at Waterfront Park on the Fourth of July will return this summer.
The Louisville Orchestra is hosting a free concert on Independence Day that will be followed by fireworks.
During the event, festival foods and beverages will be available for purchase. Both lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
