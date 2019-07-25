LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free Hepatitis C screenings will be available on World Hepatitis Day.
University of Louisville Hospital along with several community partners are offering free screenings at 13 locations on Sunday, July 28. The screenings are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at sites in Louisville along with locations in Oldham, Shelby, Bullitt counties in Kentucky and Clark county in southern Indiana.
Free hepatitis C testing sites on July 28
- Mall St. Matthews (2 sites within the mall), 5000 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- CVS Pharmacy, 1002 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- CVS Pharmacy, 2169 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065
- Southwest Family YMCA, 2800 Fordhaven Road, Louisville, KY 40214
- Walgreens, 5900 Timber Ridge Dr., Prospect, KY 40059
- Walgreens, 12101 Shelbyville Rd., Middletown, KY 40243
- Walgreens, 2360 Stony Brook Dr., Louisville, KY 40220
- Walgreens, 6620 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40291
- Walgreens, 4310 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Walgreens, 152 N. Buckman St., Shepherdsville, KY 40165
- Walgreens, 11099 Highway 44E, Mount Washington, KY 40047
- Walgreens, 807 S. Highway 53, LaGrange, KY 40031
- Walgreens, 200 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202
Screenings are done with a simple finger prick and results will be available in just 20 minutes. Experts will also be at all sites to answer questions and link those who test positive to appropriate care.
Experts says up to half of hepatitis C patients don't realize they have the disease. The blood-borne illness is curable and relatively inexpensive to treat with oral medications over two to three months. Treatment is also covered under most insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid.
Left untreated, hepatitis C can have major complications including cirrohsis of the liver and liver cancer. It's also the leading cause of liver transplants.
Hepatitis C, a blood-borne illness, is prevalent in the Louisville area. Kentucky has one of the highest hepatitis C infection rates in the United States. Currently, providers are encouraged to test for hepatitis C only in patients with certain risk factors or who are from the Baby Boom generation (born 1946-1964). However, those guidelines may not be leading health care providers to everyone who has the disease.
Known risk factors for hepatitis C (provided by the University of Louisville)
- Born between 1945 and 1965
- A blood transfusion or organ transplant prior to 1992
- Had blood filtered by a machine (hemodialysis) for a long period of time because kidneys were not working
- IV drug use at any point in life, even just once
- Intranasal drug use at any point in life
- HIV or hepatitis B infection
- Health care workers exposed to blood through a needle stick or other contact with blood or bodily fluids
- Exposure to contaminated tattoo equipment, including ink
- Men who have sex with other men
- Prior military service (older vets vaccinated with old "jet guns" are at higher risk)
- Contaminated dental equipment (prior to equipment that was single-patient use)
