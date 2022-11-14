LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie.
The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
Guests are also encouraged to arrive early to enjoy other free activities including holiday-themed photo booths and activities provided by Norton Children’s, pictures with Santa provided by Stock Yards Bank & Trust, KFC Yum! Center ticket giveaways, roving entertainment. Pepsi Zero will transform the KFC Yum! Center into a winter wonderland with festive holiday decorations located throughout the arena.
The KFC Yum! Center Holiday Movie Night, presented by Norton Children’s, is open to all ages, but guests should register for their free tickets to reserve a spot.
Doors and activities open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be reserved at www.kfcyumcenter.com.
"We were amazed at the community’s participation in our movie night last December and didn’t hesitate to work with our partners to bring the holiday spirit back to downtown Louisville at this fun, free holiday event," said KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger.
No outside food or drink will be permitted at the event, but KFC Yum! Center concession stands will offer popcorn and a variety of food and drink for sale.
Guests are also encouraged to bring some extra holiday cheer to Norton Children’s patients by donating new toys during the Norton Children’s Toy Drive at the event. Toys can be dropped off in the arena’s lobby upon entry.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.