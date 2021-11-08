LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new holiday celebration kicking off at the KFC Yum! Center this December is already shaping up to be a classic.
Norton Children's Hospital is teaming up with the arena to host a holiday party that features a free screening of the holiday classic Home Alone on the brand new massive digital screen.
There will also be bounce houses, pictures with Santa and roving entertainment.
The free event happens Friday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Home Alone starts at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring new toys that will be donated to Norton Children's patients. Toys can be dropped off in the arena’s lobby upon entry. It's also a good idea to register here for the free tickets to reserve a spot.
No outside food or drink allowed, but concession stands will offer popcorn and a variety of food and drink for sale.
