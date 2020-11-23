LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program in Louisville will help people navigate the pandemic with one-on-one financial counseling.
The free Financial Navigators program will pair residents struggling financially with an expert who can help with managing expenses, maximizing income and finding programs that can provide assistance, such as the Eviction Prevention Program, LIHEAP, Healthy at Home, and other resources.
It's part of a partnership with national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) and Louisville Metro Government.
Counselors from Financial Navigators will be available remotely starting Nov. 23 to provide guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns.
To sign up, complete the online form here or call (502) 657-6624 to sign up. The navigator will then send a short service agreement and call the client to begin the personal session.
Each session will take approximately 30 minutes. A follow-up email outlining next steps and referrals will be sent after the call.
Louisville is one of more than 30 cities that received an $80,000 grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.