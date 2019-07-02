LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public is getting a chance to cap-off 4th of July parties with a free, safe ride home compliments of Safe Ride Kentucky.
The organization is offering Lyft discounts to anyone who's celebrating Independence Day in the Bluegrass. There are $10,000 worth of free rides up for grabs to eliminate impaired driving. The effort coincides with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety's enforcement effort over the holiday week.
Individuals can claim $10 in ride credits by downloading the Lyft app on their phones, entering promo code SAFERIDEKY4TH19, and ordering a safe ride home.
The credit will work for rides taken between 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and 5 a.m. Friday, July 5, throughout Kentucky, wherever Lyft services are available, while supplies last.
This is the 9th time Safe Ride Kentucky has offered free rides over a holiday weekend. The organization says it has helped more than 7,000 people get home safe.
The initiative to prevent impaired driving is paid for in-part by the Kentucky Distiller's Association, Lyft, the Becker Law Officer, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky, and AAA. To learn more, go to www.saferideky.org
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.