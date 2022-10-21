LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women will be able to get free health screenings this weekend during the 2022 Women's Health Fair.
The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League's Norton Sports and Learning Center at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Norton Healthcare will be providing mammograms and clinical health screenings. There will also be a Red Cross blood drive, physical and mental health resources and information about accessing healthy food and financial security.
There will also be on-site childcare available.
The fair is free and open to the community.
For more information and a link to schedule an appointment for the blood drive, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.