LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville children will have the opportunity to participate in free swimming lessons, Metro Council member Donna Purvis (D-District 5) announced Monday.
Offered by the YMCA for children in District 5 in the first through fifth grade, the eight-lesson sessions will promote water safety. Purvis is hopeful the free program can decrease youth drownings.
"Urban youth drownings statics are alarming, and the number one reason is a lack of access to public pools and swimming lessons," Purvis said in a news release.
The two-week swim lessons are from June 7-10, followed by June 14-17. In July, lessons are offered July 5-8, then July 12-13.
According to a news release, transportation will be provided and pickups will be available from the Molly Leonard Center and Shawnee Community Center.
"This is a pilot program and if attendance and outcomes are successful, we will look at offering more lessons this year," Purvis said. "My goal is for the youth in District 5 to have an opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety."
Registration for the lessons end June 2. To register, call Purvis' office at 502-574-1105.
