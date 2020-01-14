LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free tax preparation is now available for qualifying Louisville residents.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other community leaders announced Tuesday the opening of 19 sites across the country, where Louisville residents and families who earned less than $66,000 in 2019 could receive the free help.
The sites are offered through the Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs.
In addition to the tax preparation service, the volunteers will also help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. According to a news release, eligibility for the EITC is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria, such as the amount of a family's credit. Working families who earn up to $55,952 may be eligible, with average credits last year nearly $2,500.
"Our job as a city is to create the conditions for prosperity and to do all we can to make sure everyone is along for the ride, and one part of that is making sure that residents have access to tax preparation services," Fischer said in a statement. "For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer. That's money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."
Jan. 27 is the first official day for filing tax returns. The free tax preparation sites start Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Appointments are recommended for VITA free tax assistance service and can be made now by calling 502-305-0005 or scheduling online by CLICKING HERE.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located here:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
- Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.
- Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Rd.
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
AARP sites in Louisville will open the first week of February at the following locations:
- Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane
- Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave.
- Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.
- Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail
- Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.
- Middletown First Baptist Church, 11711 Main St.
- Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway
- Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Hwy.
- Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1143 South 3rd St.
To help preparers accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare returns, individuals should bring:
- Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return
- Copy of 2019 tax return with all attachments and schedules
- W-2s and 1099s from your employers
- Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income
- 1095-A for health insurance
- 1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school
- Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)
- Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid
- Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed
- Additional tax information that may be required
