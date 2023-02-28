LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be an opportunity to turn Kentucky Derby fashion into a good cause next month.
The Hats for Hope Fashion Show is inspired by Kim Heath, a metastatic melanoma cancer patient who died in January.
Heath battled cancer for six years at the Brown Cancer Center and planned the show before her passing. Now, her friends and family are picking up where she left off.
"UofL Health-Brown Cancer Center gave my mom six more years with us. That's six more Christmases, three children's weddings, the birth of three grandchildren, and lots of travel," Heath's daughter, Lindsey Gibson, said. "The Hats for Hope Fashion Show was the start of her passion project. I am determined to make this fashion show a success, just as my mother would have. Her legacy will live on."
The fashion show is set for Sunday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue.
Cancer patients, survivors, UofL Health physicians, and Heath's friends and family will strut their stuff down the runway.
The event also includes brunch, shopping and a raffle. Tickets cost $100 with all proceeds going to local cancer research.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.