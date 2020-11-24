LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families in Shively and Southwest Louisville are getting a little help, just in time for the holidays.
For the fourth year in a row, Metro Councilman David Yates and entertainer Dusty Leigh organized the annual Friendsgiving Turkey Drive. This year organizations and community members raised enough to provide about 3,000 family meals.
"The need is more than ever so the fact that we're still out here and providing for the community despite everything that's going on, businesses closing down people not making as much money.... It's just awesome to see a great group of people come together and provide for the community," says Leigh.
Louisville Metro Police officers delivered the meals directly to the homes of those in need.
